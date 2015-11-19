APEC leaders say more global cooperation needed to fight terrorism

MANILA (Reuters) - Leaders of Pacific rim countries vowed on Thursday to prevent terrorism from undermining values that underpin free and open economies, and said there was a need for increased international cooperation to fight the scourge.

”Under the shadow cast by the terrorist attacks in Paris, Beirut, and against Russian aircraft over the Sinai, and

elsewhere, we strongly condemn all acts, methods, and practices of terrorism in all their forms and manifestations,” they said in a declaration after the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Manila.