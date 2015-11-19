FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
APEC leaders say more global cooperation needed to fight terrorism
November 19, 2015 / 9:29 AM / 2 years ago

APEC leaders say more global cooperation needed to fight terrorism

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA (Reuters) - Leaders of Pacific rim countries vowed on Thursday to prevent terrorism from undermining values that underpin free and open economies, and said there was a need for increased international cooperation to fight the scourge.

”Under the shadow cast by the terrorist attacks in Paris, Beirut, and against Russian aircraft over the Sinai, and

elsewhere, we strongly condemn all acts, methods, and practices of terrorism in all their forms and manifestations,” they said in a declaration after the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Manila.

Reporting by John Chalmers; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan

