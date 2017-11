DANANG, Vietnam (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Friday that he had agreed with Russian President Vladimir Putin to implement United Nations sanctions on North Korea strictly.

China's President Xi Jinping arrives to speak on the final day of the APEC CEO Summit ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders summit in Danang, Vietnam, November 10, 2017. REUTERS/Nyein Chan Naing/Pool

“On North Korea, we have agreed to implement U.N. sanctions strictly and to continue cooperating closely,” Abe told reporters after meeting Putin on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Danang, Vietnam.