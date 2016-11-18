FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Mexico, five others to pursue TPP with or without U.S.: minister
November 18, 2016 / 9:01 PM / 9 months ago

Mexico, five others to pursue TPP with or without U.S.: minister

Mexico's Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo speaks during a news conference on the Brexit at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, June 24, 2016.Henry Romero

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said on Friday Mexico, Japan, Australia, Malaysia, New Zealand and Singapore aim to continue with the Trans-Pacific Partnership with or without the United States.

"We determined that our countries will press ahead with this agreement independently of what Washington decides," Guajardo said of the trade deal on Mexican radio from Lima where he is taking part in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

The six nations are among 12 signatories of the TPP, which currently cannot take effect without the ratification of the United States. U.S. President-elect Donald Trump condemned the deal on the campaign trail, leaving its fate uncertain.

Reporting by Natalie Schachar and Veronica Gomez

