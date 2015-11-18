FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
November 18, 2015 / 1:35 AM / 2 years ago

Obama says China must stop land reclamation in South China Sea

Philippine's President Benigno Aquino (C) and U.S. President Barack Obama (R) arrive for a news conference after their meeting alongside the APEC summit in Manila, Philippines, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said on Wednesday China must stop land reclamation in the disputed South China Sea and reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to the defense and security of the Philippines, one of the parties to the dispute.

Obama, speaking after a meeting with Philippine President Benigno Aquino on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific summit in Manila, said he looked forward to working with all claimants to the waterway to resolve their disputes.

On Tuesday, Obama visited an American-donated coast guard cutter now owned by the Philippines, one its closest allies in the region.

Reporting by Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
