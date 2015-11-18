Obama says wants Russia to shift focus on Islamic State

U.S. President Barack Obama delivers remarks after meeting with the Philippines' President Benigno Aquino alongside the APEC summit in Manila, Philippines, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

MANILA (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said on Wednesday that, following the attacks on Paris, he wanted Moscow to shift its focus from propping up Syria’s government to fighting Islamic State and would discuss this with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Obama, who is in Manila to attend the annual Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, also said he welcomed France’s move to step up strikes on Islamic State and that Washington would help its ally.

