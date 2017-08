U.S. President Barack Obama holds a press conference at the conclusion of the APEC Summit in Lima, Peru November 20, 2016.

LIMA (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama declined on Sunday to comment on media reports that senior defense and intelligence officials in his administration had requested the removal of National Security Agency chief Mike Rogers.

Obama called Rogers a "terrific patriot" during a news conference at an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Lima, adding he did not generally comment on personnel matters.

Related Coverage Obama says not worried about being last Democratic U.S. leader for a while