9 months ago
Obama says Pelosi a strong leader, showing support for re-election bid
November 21, 2016 / 12:18 AM / 9 months ago

Obama says Pelosi a strong leader, showing support for re-election bid

Dustin Volz

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama holds a press conference at the conclusion of the APEC Summit in Lima, Peru November 20, 2016.Kevin Lamarque

LIMA (Reuters) - President Barack Obama on Sunday called U.S. House Democratic chief Nancy Pelosi a remarkable leader, giving strong praise to the California lawmaker as House Democrats consider whether to re-elect to the post.

Democrats need to fight for their principles but must be willing to work with the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump, Obama told a news conference after the APEC summit in Lima.

Reporting by Jeff Mason in Lima and Dustin Volz in Washington; Editing by Sandra Maler

