Obama says TPP a good deal but getting it to fly is 'not easy'
November 18, 2015 / 2:13 AM / 2 years ago

Obama says TPP a good deal but getting it to fly is 'not easy'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama delivers remarks after meeting with the Philippines' President Benigno Aquino alongside the APEC summit in Manila, Philippines, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

MANILA (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said on Wednesday work towards the final stage of getting a Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) deal off the ground was not easy, even as he reiterated the pact was a good deal economically.“Execution is critical after we arrived at the text,” Obama said in Manila at a meeting with leaders of 11 other TPP member countries on the sidelines of the annual summit of Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation.

“It is not only a good deal economically but also reflects our common values,” Obama said. “TPP is at the heart of our shared vision for the future of this dynamic region.”

Reporting by Matt Spetalnick

