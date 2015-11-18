Obama says TPP a good deal but getting it to fly is 'not easy'

MANILA (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said on Wednesday work towards the final stage of getting a Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) deal off the ground was not easy, even as he reiterated the pact was a good deal economically.“Execution is critical after we arrived at the text,” Obama said in Manila at a meeting with leaders of 11 other TPP member countries on the sidelines of the annual summit of Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation.

“It is not only a good deal economically but also reflects our common values,” Obama said. “TPP is at the heart of our shared vision for the future of this dynamic region.”