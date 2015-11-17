FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obama, Australian PM discussed ramping up pressure on Islamic State
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
Mexico
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 17, 2015 / 9:12 AM / 2 years ago

Obama, Australian PM discussed ramping up pressure on Islamic State

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said on Tuesday that he discussed with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull the need to ramp up pressure on Islamic State and the need for claimants to areas of the South China Sea to settle their disputes peacefully.

The two leaders were speaking to reporters after a bilateral meeting ahead of an Asia-Pacific summit in Manila, the Philippines, which gets under way on Wednesday.

Turnbull, describing last week’s deadly militant attacks in Paris as a ”sobering reminder of the terrorism threat to all countries, said Australia would stand shoulder to shoulder with Washington and other allies in the fight against Islamic State.

Reporting by Matt Spetalnick; Editing by John Chalmers

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.