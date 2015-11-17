Obama, Australian PM discussed ramping up pressure on Islamic State

MANILA (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said on Tuesday that he discussed with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull the need to ramp up pressure on Islamic State and the need for claimants to areas of the South China Sea to settle their disputes peacefully.

The two leaders were speaking to reporters after a bilateral meeting ahead of an Asia-Pacific summit in Manila, the Philippines, which gets under way on Wednesday.

Turnbull, describing last week’s deadly militant attacks in Paris as a ”sobering reminder of the terrorism threat to all countries, said Australia would stand shoulder to shoulder with Washington and other allies in the fight against Islamic State.