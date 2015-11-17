Obama says U.S. committed to freedom of navigation in Asia

MANILA (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Tuesday the United States was committed to the freedom of navigation in Asian waters, but did not directly mention the row with China over the South China Sea.

Speaking in the Philippines capital Manila after touring an American-donated coastguard cutter, he said: “My visit here underscores our shared commitment to the security of the waters of this region and to freedom of navigation.”

Obama is in Manila to attend the annual Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.