FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Police use water canon on protesters at APEC summit
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 19, 2015 / 2:52 AM / 2 years ago

Police use water canon on protesters at APEC summit

Protesters burn an effigy during a rally near the venue of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, in Manila November 19, 2015. REUTERS/ Cheryl Gagalac

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine police used water canon to prevent hundreds of left-wing demonstrators from disrupting an Asia-Pacific summit on Thursday, as leaders including U.S. President Barack Obama were gathering for the group photograph that is customary at the annual meeting.

The protesters, from the local Bayan (Nation) group, were kept about a kilometer (a half mile) from the Philippine International Convention Centre where the leaders, also including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, were arriving for the summit’s morning session.

“We are not for sale,” the protesters chanted as water sprays from two firetrucks were rained on them. “Junk APEC”.

There no immediate reports of injuries.

Reporting by Pedro Uchi and Manuel Mogato; Editing by Michael Perry; Writing by Raju Gopalakrishnan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.