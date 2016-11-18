FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Putin, Obama likely to talk on sidelines of Lima summit: Kremlin
#World News
November 18, 2016 / 12:41 PM / 9 months ago

Putin, Obama likely to talk on sidelines of Lima summit: Kremlin

U.S. President Barack Obama shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting at the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 28, 2015.Kevin Lamarque

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Barack Obama are likely to talk informally on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific summit in Peru's capital this weekend, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"The two administrations have not agreed on any separate meetings, but we can assume that President Putin and President Obama will cross paths on the sidelines of the forum and will talk," Peskov told a conference call with reporters.

Reporting by Christian Lowe; Editing by Jack Stubbs

