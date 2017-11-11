FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin, Trump approve joint statement on Syria-Kremlin
November 11, 2017

Putin, Trump approve joint statement on Syria-Kremlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump approved a joint statement on Syria after a brief contact at the APEC summit in Vietnam, Russian news agencies quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Saturday.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin talk during the family photo session at the APEC Summit in Danang, Vietnam November 11, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

The statement had been prepared specifically for the presidents’ meeting in the Vietnamese city of Danang on the sidelines of the summit, Peskov was quoted as saying.

Reporting by Christian Lowe; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Stephen Coates

