FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
APEC host says too soon to write off TPP after Trump victory
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Charred ruins and sooty skies
California wildfires
Charred ruins and sooty skies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 20, 2016 / 11:13 PM / a year ago

APEC host says too soon to write off TPP after Trump victory

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA (Reuters) - Peru’s President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, host of the APEC trade summit, said on Sunday that it was too early to write off the sweeping Trans Pacific Partnership trade deal following Donald Trump’s surprise win in the U.S. presidential election on promises to scrap it.

Kuczynski said that economic hardship had fueled support for Trump in the United States and the Brexit victory in the United Kingdom. “More than protectionism it’s a reflection of difficult economic conditions,” Kuczynski said.

Reporting by Mitra Taj; Editing by Sandra Maler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.