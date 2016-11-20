APEC host says too soon to write off TPP after Trump victory

LIMA (Reuters) - Peru’s President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, host of the APEC trade summit, said on Sunday that it was too early to write off the sweeping Trans Pacific Partnership trade deal following Donald Trump’s surprise win in the U.S. presidential election on promises to scrap it.

Kuczynski said that economic hardship had fueled support for Trump in the United States and the Brexit victory in the United Kingdom. “More than protectionism it’s a reflection of difficult economic conditions,” Kuczynski said.