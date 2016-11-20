FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Russia's Putin sees no difficulties for Moscow to freeze oil output
#Business News
November 20, 2016 / 11:46 PM / 9 months ago

Russia's Putin sees no difficulties for Moscow to freeze oil output

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Wearing a Peruvian shawl, Russian President Vladimir Putin takes his position for a family photo at the APEC Summit in Lima, Peru November 20, 2016.Kevin Lamarque

LIMA (Reuters) - Russia is ready to freeze its oil output - among the world's highest - at current level as there would be no problems for Moscow to do so, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday.

OPEC nations are due to agree a world oil freeze pact with non-OPEC countries on Nov. 30.

"We will do everything that our partners from OPEC are expecting. To freeze crude production is not an issue for us," Putin told a news conference in Lima after the APEC summit.

He added that Russia's oil firms are ready to do so.

Putin also said he has seen a "high probability" that the deal aiming to prop up the markets and boost prices would be reached in an OPEC meeting next week.

Writing by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
