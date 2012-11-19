FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's APN selling some New Zealand newspapers
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
November 19, 2012 / 1:20 AM / 5 years ago

Australia's APN selling some New Zealand newspapers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - Australian based media concern APN Ltd APN.AX is to sell some small New Zealand newspapers, but will keep the country’s biggest daily paper and radio networks, the company said on Monday.

APN said it would sell groups of suburban newspapers based in Christchurch and Wellington, as well as a small South Island regional paper.

“We see more expansion opportunities in the North Island which will drive most of New Zealand’s population growth over the next decade and where we have most of our New Zealand media businesses,” local chief executive Martin Simons said in a statement.

APN said in May that it was reviewing its New Zealand media assets and looking at the options to maximise profits and value for shareholders, after receiving approaches.

The company will retain the New Zealand Herald, the country’s biggest newspaper, and a number of small regional newspapers, and eight radio networks.

The company posted a loss of A$319.4 million in the six months to June 30, with earnings from its New Zealand assets down 20 percent. It wrote down the value of its New Zealand publishing business by A$485 million.

Shares in APN last traded down 1 percent at A$0.3070.

In June, APN took a majority stake in online shopping operator brandsExclusive.

($1=A$1.0362)

Gyles Beckford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.