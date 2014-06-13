Apollo issues post-crisis record CLO

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. CLO issuance is on track to set a new record in 2014, boosted by a new $1.5 billion CLO from Apollo Global Management which is the biggest CLO for seven years and the largest since the financial crisis.

Managers have already priced more than $52 billion of CLOs this year, which is already 27 percent higher than 2013 and is expected to beat 2007’s annual record of $101 billion, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

Apollo’s ALM XIV is the biggest CLO since the $3.5 billion KKR Financial CLO 2007-1 Ltd which was issued in May 2007 and also tops the $1 billion OCP CLO 2014-6 deal from Onex in May. Despite two jumbo CLOs in as many months, market players say deals of this size will remain rare.

Apollo’s $1.5 billion vehicle is more of a reflection of the firm’s size, investing and negotiating clout and ability to source and finance leveraged loans than a product of a red-hot CLO market, CLO specialists say.

Apollo had already collected most of the loans targeted for its ALM XIV deal, which is expected to have 92 percent of its portfolio assets in place before the transaction closes, according to a Moody’s ratings report.

Apollo is moving the loans that it collected in another vehicle to the longer-maturity financing profile offered by a CLO, investors said. “I think this deal is an anomaly, driven primarily by Apollo’s desire to leverage and term out leverage for an existing portfolio of loans,” said John Fraser, managing partner at 3i Debt Management US.

“Having a significant pool of assets available and being Apollo, with pockets of money available to support a big deal in terms of investable capital as well as sourcing the assets, meant that they could do something big and flashy.”

Not for everybody

Gathering enough loan collateral to back deals of this size, and finding investors looking for such large exposure to a single deal, are big barriers for other CLO managers trying to follow Apollo’s lead.

Assembling a jumbo CLO can only really be done by the biggest levered credit managers, particularly as large CLOs also raise additional credit concerns that only a handful of managers can address.

“For very large CLOs, we are sometimes concerned about a manager’s ability to obtain favorable loan allocations from dealers to fund liabilities,” said Kevin Kendra, head of the U.S. Structured Credit group at Fitch Ratings.

“That credit risk can be mitigated if managers have sufficient scale, leverage and relationships to favorably attract a sufficient amount of loans,” he added.

Another obstacle for pricing mega CLOs is that many AAA investors want to diversify exposure across several managers, and buying into a $1 billion-plus CLO can eat up a lot of that capacity.

“Apollo sourced all of the equity and, from what I hear, some of the other capital within the structure. But to truly place $1 billion-plus deals into the market is challenging,” said Fraser.

Investor demand for CLO paper remains strong. CLOs offer extra relative yield compared to similarly-rated assets and have proved resilient during market shocks, analysts note.

As retail investors took US$4.5bn of outflows out of the market in the last two months, CLO managers rushed in to buy cheaper collateral to back new deals, backed by warehouse financing.

Average secondary prices dipped to the year’s low of 99.02 on April 24 when retail investors withdrew money from loan mutual funds for the first time in 96 weeks. Buying by CLO managers helped to lift average prices to 99.23 last Wednesday, just under the year’s peak of 99.26 despite ongoing retail selling.