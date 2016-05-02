FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Apollo Education gets raised offer of $1.14 billion
May 2, 2016 / 2:28 AM / a year ago

Apollo Education gets raised offer of $1.14 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - For-profit education provider Apollo Education Group Inc APOL.O said a group of private-equity firms raised their cash offer for the company by 5 percent to $1.14 billion.

The company, which owns the University of Phoenix, said on Sunday the group of investors increased the cash offer to $10 per share, representing a premium of 28 percent to Apollo’s last closing price.

The private-equity firms, which include funds of Vistria Group LLC, Apollo Global Management LLC (APO.N) and private investment firm Najafi Companies, earlier offered $9.50 per share, when the stock was trading at $6.95.

Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

