Chisholm, Apollo Global to buy oil and gas assets in Oklahoma

(Reuters) - Chisholm Oil & Gas LLC and funds managed by investment firm Apollo Global Management said they would buy oil and gas assets in Oklahoma.

The companies made an initial acquisition of about 53,000 acres in the STACK area, with current production of about 3,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

The STACK, or Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties play, lies in the Anadarko basin.

The field has emerged as a top investment priority for several companies including Continental Resources Inc, Devon Energy Corp and Marathon Oil Corp in the past year, largely because the cost to operate wells in this area is lower than other parts of the United States.

Chisholm said that in addition to the capital invested in the initial acquisition, Apollo's funds can also invest up to $900 million in Chisholm to develop the energy group's existing assets and pursue add-on acquisitions.