FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Apollo's third-quarter profit beats estimates, buoyed by market
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 28, 2016 / 11:46 AM / 10 months ago

Apollo's third-quarter profit beats estimates, buoyed by market

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Leon Black, Chairman and CEO Apollo Global Management, LLC, takes part in Private Equity: Rebalancing Risk session during the 2014 Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California April 29, 2014.Kevork Djansezian

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Asset manager Apollo Global Management LLC (APO.N) reported stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings on Friday as sturdy financial markets buoyed its credit and buyout investments.

The upbeat report mirrored a broader trend of rebounding oil prices and a steady stock market, helping most leading U.S. buyout firms handily trump quarterly earnings estimates.

Economic net income, a key measure for U.S. private equity firms that accounts for unrealized investment gains or losses, totaled $230.8 million after taxes, more than double the $104 million earned a year earlier.

On a per share basis, economic net income was 58 cents, while analysts expected 45 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

New York-based Apollo said credit investments, which accounted for 71 percent of the total $189 billion managed at the end of September, appreciated 3.9 percent in the quarter. The gains were helped in part by a 3 percent rise in the fair value of Apollo's investment in insurance company Athene Holding Ltd.

Returns on buyout investments rose 2.6 percent in the quarter, lagging the 3.3 percent gain in the broader S&P 500 index .SPX.

Despite the strong earnings, Apollo generated only marginally more cash from a year earlier. Cash earnings stood at $148.5 million after taxes and payables, compared with $142.6 million seen a year ago. Apollo paid a dividend of 35 cents per share.

Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.