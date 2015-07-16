Apollo issues largest CLO of the year with $1.1 billion fund

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Apollo Global Management has raised a $1.1 billion Collateralized Loan Obligation (CLO) fund, which is the largest in the U.S. this year, despite spreads widening to the highest level in three months amid market volatility, sources said.

The CLO, which was arranged by JP Morgan and Citigroup, combines two portfolios of loans that New York-based Apollo had been warehousing, the sources said.

The most senior portion of the fund, a $715 million AAA slice, pays investors a coupon of 146bp over Libor, sources said.

More than $58 billion of CLOs, the biggest buyers of leveraged loans, were issued during the first six months of the year, just behind 2014’s volume of $60.8 billion for the same period, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

Spreads on the largest and most senior part of a CLO, the AAA slice, have moved to the widest level since April after tightening in June to the lowest point since November 2013, according to Morgan Stanley data, amid heightened market volatility.

“Uncertainty surrounding Greece and China have weighed on risk assets, including CLOs,” said Richard Hill, a structured credit analyst at Morgan Stanley. “Demand has remained relatively strong even as supply accelerated at the end of the quarter.”

A Citigroup spokesperson and a JP Morgan spokesperson both declined to comment. A spokesperson for Apollo, which oversaw about $163 billion of assets as of March 31, did not return a telephone call seeking comment.

EXPECTED TO SLOW

Banks’ are forecasting that between $70 billion and $110 billion of CLOs will be arranged in the U.S. in 2015.

A record $123.6 billion was issued in 2014, driven by managers seeking to issue deals ahead of risk-retention rules, which will require firms to hold 5 percent of their funds.

June volume of $14.6 billion was the third-highest month ever, according to a July 10 JP Morgan report. Issuance is, however, expected to slow in the second half of 2015 as managers grapple with how to comply with the rules that go into effect in December 2016 and deal with widening spreads.

“The top concern is a tie between challenging arbitrage and lack of collateral,” Rishad Ahluwalia, global head of CLO research at JP Morgan, said in the report about a bank survey of market participants. “Risk retention and credit deterioration” are the second biggest concerns.

Only about 10 of the 30 largest CLO managers, which are primarily affiliated with an insurer or large asset manager, may be able to comply with the rules, which were released in October, according to a report from management consulting firm Oliver Wyman.

Average AAA CLO spreads on new-issue deals widened to 147bp July 3 from 143bp in June, according to Morgan Stanley data.

BlackRock priced a CLO in May with AAAs paying a rate of 139bp more than the benchmark, the tightest level since about October 2013, according to Wells Fargo & Co.

Last month Apollo had price talk on the AAA slice at 142-143bp over Libor, sources told LPC.

BBB CLO spreads widened to 410bp at the start of July from 380bp in the beginning of June, according to Morgan Stanley data. BB rated CLO spreads widened to 650bp from 610bp during the same timeframe.

As spreads are widening, loan issuance is falling. New money U.S. institutional loan issuance was $73.6 million in the first half of the year, falling more than 36 percent from the same period in 2014, according to LPC data.

“Collateral sourcing may present a challenge for continued robust issuance during the second half of 2015,” Hill wrote in a July 8 report.