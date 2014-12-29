FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Apollo Global may bid for Portugal's Novo Banco: Bloomberg
#Deals
December 29, 2014 / 7:25 PM / 3 years ago

Apollo Global may bid for Portugal's Novo Banco: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Workers install the new logo of Portuguese Novo Banco (New Bank) at their Lisbon office September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Hugo Correia

(Reuters) - Private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC (APO.N) is considering making a bid for Portuguese lender Novo Banco SA, the bank carved out of Banco Espirito Santo SA (BES) BES.LS, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Apollo, which agreed to buy insurer Tranquilidade from Novo Banco in September for an undisclosed amount, plans to submit an indication of interest for the whole bank, Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/1CPUYew)

Banco BPI SA (BBPI.LS), Portugal’s second-largest listed bank, Spain’s Banco Santander SA (SAN.MC) and China’s Fosun International Ltd (0656.HK) are the other interested parties.

The Bank of Portugal has requested potential buyers of Novo Banco to express their interest by Dec. 31 and to make binding offers by the middle of the second quarter of 2015.

BES had collapsed under the debt of its founding Espirito Santo family. Novo Banco was capitalized with 4.9 billion euros ($5.96 billion) via Portugal’s bank resolution fund in August. The state injected 3.9 billion euros ($4.74 billion), the rest being provided by other banks.

Apollo declined to comment.

($1 = 0.8226 euros)

Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
