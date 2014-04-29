Apollo's Rowan warns of risks to shadow banking

Marc Rowan, Co-Founder and Senior Managing Director, Apollo Global Management, LLC, takes part in a panel discussion of Credit Markets: What's Next? during the 2014 Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Credit investment firm Apollo Global Management LLC co-founder Marc Rowan said on Tuesday that more U.S. regulatory scrutiny and European hostility to non-bank lenders posed risks to the growth of alternative asset managers.

As regulators on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean restrict the origination, holding and trading of debt by banks, alternative credit fund managers such as Apollo are eying more opportunities in providing capital to companies themselves - a practice often referred to as shadow banking.

Speaking at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Los Angeles, Rowan said the decision by the United States to disperse risk outside the traditional banking system could result in more regulatory scrutiny of firms such as Apollo.

“As a number of (investment) firms get bigger and bigger, I have no doubt that we will become of regulatory interest,” Rowan said.

Alternative asset managers are registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as investment advisers and have so far dodged a wave of regulations that targeted banks in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis.

But regulators have increasingly signaled their interest in broadening their oversight of these firms. In January, for example, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency warned about the dangers of banks and alternative asset managers working together to do risky deals.

“I think the choice is a fundamental choice: we are not a bank, we are an adviser to people who provide capital. The government does not guarantee us and we don’t borrow from the government,” Rowan told the conference.

Rowan added that the credit crunch in Europe’s bank-dominated lending system has been so severe, that most credit investment firms have experienced growth, yet resistance to alternative asset managers as a source of capital persisted.

“In Europe, I don’t think we should underestimate the hostility, currently, toward sources of private capital and the displacement of banks,” Rowan said.

He warned that the expansion of liquid vehicles such as mutual funds and exchange-traded funds in credit, fueled by record-low interest rates, helped drive lax lending practices.

“We are back to doing exactly the same things that were done in the credit markets in the crisis ... All the danger signs are there of a future crisis,” Rowan said.

New York-based Apollo had about $161 billion of assets under management as of the end of December, of which $49.9 billion was in private equity and $100.9 billion in credit. Rowan said equity assets will be larger in the future but that credit will be “multiples of where it is today”.

“It will be in funds, it will be in special purpose vehicles, but increasingly it will be in permanent capital vehicles that will stand side by side with the banking system or the real estate market and I think have the potential to be very large,” Rowan said.