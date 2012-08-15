Apollo Global to raise up to $12 billion for buyout fund: report

(Reuters) - Private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC (APO.N) plans to raise between $10 billion and $12 billion for its next main buyout fund, Bloomberg reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Apollo declined to comment on the report.

The new Fund VIII would be smaller than Apollo’s previous fund, which raised almost $15 billion in 2008, Bloomberg said.

The New York-based company expects to formally start marketing the fund later this year, the report said.

Shares of the company closed at $13.27 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.