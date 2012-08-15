FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Apollo Global to raise up to $12 billion for buyout fund: report
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
August 15, 2012 / 10:26 PM / 5 years ago

Apollo Global to raise up to $12 billion for buyout fund: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC (APO.N) plans to raise between $10 billion and $12 billion for its next main buyout fund, Bloomberg reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Apollo declined to comment on the report.

The new Fund VIII would be smaller than Apollo’s previous fund, which raised almost $15 billion in 2008, Bloomberg said.

The New York-based company expects to formally start marketing the fund later this year, the report said.

Shares of the company closed at $13.27 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.