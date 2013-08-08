FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Apollo's second-quarter earnings soar on higher fund values
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 8, 2013 / 11:47 AM / in 4 years

Apollo's second-quarter earnings soar on higher fund values

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Apollo Global Management LLC (APO.N) on Thursday reported a tenfold increase in second-quarter profit, in line with analyst expectations, as the value of its funds jumped and it announced its highest ever dividend since it went public in 2011.

Economic net income after taxes totaled 50 cents per share, compared with 5 cents a year ago. Analysts, on average, had expected 50 cents, according to a Thomson Reuters poll.

Assets under management totaled $113.1 billion at the end of June, compared with $114.3 billion at the end of March.

Apollo declared a distribution of $1.32 per share.

Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Maureen Bavdek

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.