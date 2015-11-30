FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AppDynamics raises $158 million, showing interest in late-stage financing
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
November 30, 2015 / 10:50 PM / 2 years ago

AppDynamics raises $158 million, showing interest in late-stage financing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - AppDynamics, a maker of software to manage and analyze applications, has raised $158 million from investors, showing that some highly valued companies are still earning investor enthusiasm despite indications of a pullback in late-stage venture capital.

The new funding round, announced by the company on Monday, puts AppDynamics total financing at roughly $450 million.

The round was led by General Atlantic and Altimeter Capital, with participation from Adage Capital, Industry Ventures, Goldman Sachs and Cross Creek Advisors.

The financing comes despite a pullback in late-stage investing because of concerns over outsized valuations of some private tech companies.

The San Francisco-based company was previously valued at $1.1 billion. Its new valuation was not immediately available.

AppDynamics’ customers include Citrix Systems Inc, eHarmony, Kraft Inc, NASDAQ Inc and Nike Inc.

