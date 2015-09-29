FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AppDynamics names Adobe's David Wadhwani CEO
September 29, 2015 / 9:30 PM / 2 years ago

AppDynamics names Adobe's David Wadhwani CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Adobe's Senior Vice President and General Manager, Digital Media, David Wadhwani speaks during the Reuters Media and Technology Summit in New York, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

(Reuters) - Software management company AppDynamics named David Wadhwani as its chief executive, replacing founder Jyoti Bansal, who will become chairman and chief strategist.

Wadhwani joins AppDynamics from Adobe Systems Inc where he oversaw the Photoshop maker’s digital media business, and also has product experience at Oracle Corp, AppDynamics said.

Privately held AppDynamics, founded by Bansal in 2008, helps businesses manage, monitor and analyze their software applications.

The company was valued at more than $1 billion as of July last year when it disclosed a $120 million funding round.

Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
