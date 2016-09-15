FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
U.S.-Israeli app testing firm Applause raises $35 million
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Bangladesh pushes back thousands of fleeing Rohingya
World
Bangladesh pushes back thousands of fleeing Rohingya
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
September 14, 2016 / 6:20 PM / a year ago

U.S.-Israeli app testing firm Applause raises $35 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Story corrects where Applause clarifies investment round led by Credit Suisse, not Credit Suisse's Direct Equity Partners)

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - U.S.-Israeli Applause said on Wednesday it has raised $35 million in a financing round led by Credit Suisse and Accenture, bringing its total funding to date to more than $115 million.

Applause tests and gets feedback from users about their digital experience for brands such as Amazon, Ralph Lauren, HBO and BMW.

The round had participation from all of Applause's previous investors, including Goldman Sachs, QuestMark Partners, Scale Venture Partners, Longworth Venture Partners, Mesco Ltd and MassVentures.

Applause, with over 300 employees, has headquarters near Boston and offices in Israel. It will use the funds to expand its testing services and launch its digital research services.

Reporting by Tova Cohen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.