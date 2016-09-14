TEL AVIV U.S.-Israeli Applause said on Wednesday it has raised $35 million in a financing round led by Credit Suisse's Direct Equity Partners and Accenture, bringing its total funding to date to more than $115 million.
Applause tests and gets feedback from users about their digital experience for brands such as Amazon, Ralph Lauren, HBO and BMW.
The round had participation from all of Applause's previous investors, including Goldman Sachs, QuestMark Partners, Scale Venture Partners, Longworth Venture Partners, Mesco Ltd and MassVentures.
Applause, with over 300 employees, has headquarters near Boston and offices in Israel. It will use the funds to expand its testing services and launch its digital research services.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)
