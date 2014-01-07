FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Apple reports $1 billion app sales in Dec, $10 billion for 2013
#Business News
January 7, 2014 / 1:56 PM / 4 years ago

Apple reports $1 billion app sales in Dec, $10 billion for 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Apple iPhone 5c phones are pictured at the Apple retail store on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, New York September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Apple Inc said on Tuesday that its customers spent $1 billion on purchases in its applications store in December, leading to a total of $10 billion worth of apps sold in 2013.

Apple reported app downloads of almost 3 billion apps in December, making it a record month for its App Store, which offers 1 million apps for its iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch devices.

It competes with devices based on Google Inc’s Android system and phones and tablets based on Microsoft Corp software.

Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by Bernadette Baum

