Apple registers automobile domain names, including "apple.car"
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
#Technology News
January 8, 2016 / 11:30 PM / 2 years ago

Apple registers automobile domain names, including "apple.car"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A portrait of Apple's co-founder Steve Jobs is seen on a BMW car in Tokyo's Ginza shopping district. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

(Reuters) - Apple Inc has registered domain names related to automobiles, adding to speculation about the company’s plans to develop an automobile.

The iPhone maker registered the domain names, which include apple.car, apple.cars and apple.auto in December, according to domain information provider Who.is.

MacRumors had first reported the news on Friday, but said the domain names could be related to Apple’s CarPlay, which lets drivers access contacts on their iPhones, make calls or listen to voicemails without taking their hands off the steering wheel.

While never openly acknowledging plans to build a car, Apple has been aggressive in recruiting auto experts from companies such as Ford or Mercedes-Benz.

Car technology has become a prime area of interest for Silicon Valley companies including Google Inc, which has built a prototype self-driving car.

Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
