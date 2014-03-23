FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Apple shares to be fueled by new iPhone: Barron's
#Business News
March 23, 2014 / 3:37 PM / 4 years ago

Apple shares to be fueled by new iPhone: Barron's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A shattered large glass panel, part of Apple's cube store on Fifth Avenue, damaged from the results of the snowstorm on Tuesday is seen in New York, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

(Reuters) - Apple Inc shares could rise by 20 percent over the next year, fueled by sales of a new version of its iPhone smartphone that is expected to have a bigger screen, according to an article in the March 24 edition of Barron‘s.

The iPhone 6, expected in late summer or fall, is certain to have a bigger screen than earlier versions, which could give iPhone users a major reason to upgrade or win back people who switched to other devices, according to the article.

The article notes that Apple shares currently trade at a deep discount to the market.

Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Sophie Hares

