EU regulators to decide on Apple, Beats deal by July 30
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
#Business News
June 25, 2014 / 9:09 AM / 3 years ago

EU regulators to decide on Apple, Beats deal by July 30

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A pedestrian walks past a Beats brand display in the subway system of New York, May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union antitrust regulators will decide by July 30 whether to clear Apple Inc’s $3 billion bid for music streaming and audio equipment company Beats, the European Commission said on Wednesday.

IPhone maker Apple unveiled the deal last month, which will help it catch up in the fast-growing and lucrative music streaming business.

The Commission can either clear the deal unconditionally or demand concessions if it sees competition issues. It can also open an extensive investigation if it has deeper concerns.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Robin Emmott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
