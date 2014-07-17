Apple appoints BlackRock founding partner to board

Susan Wagner speaks during an interview with Reuters in her New York City office May 27, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Segar

(Reuters) - Apple Inc said Susan Wagner, founding partner of BlackRock Inc, had been appointed to its board.

The maker of iPhone said Bill Campbell, the board’s longest-serving member, would retire after 17 years of service.

Campbell is chairman of Intuit Inc, the developer of tax-preparation software TurboTax.

Besides BlackRock, Wagner also serves on the boards of DSP BlackRock (India), as well as Swiss Re, Wellesley College and Hackley School.