Apple appoints BlackRock founding partner to board
July 17, 2014 / 9:24 PM / 3 years ago

Apple appoints BlackRock founding partner to board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Susan Wagner speaks during an interview with Reuters in her New York City office May 27, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Segar

(Reuters) - Apple Inc said Susan Wagner, founding partner of BlackRock Inc, had been appointed to its board.

The maker of iPhone said Bill Campbell, the board’s longest-serving member, would retire after 17 years of service.

Campbell is chairman of Intuit Inc, the developer of tax-preparation software TurboTax.

Besides BlackRock, Wagner also serves on the boards of DSP BlackRock (India), as well as Swiss Re, Wellesley College and Hackley School.

Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza

