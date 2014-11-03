Apple plans investor call ahead of a potential bond sale: WSJ

The Apple logo is pictured inside the newly opened Omotesando Apple store at a shopping district in Tokyo June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

(Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) is planning an investor call on Monday ahead of a potential bond sale, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a banker working on the deal.

Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE) and Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) are arranging the call, the newspaper reported. (on.wsj.com/1tyu0Da)

Apple, which is yet to sell bonds in any other currency than dollars, is considering issuing in euros, the report said.

Apple could not immediately be reached for comments outside regular U.S. business hours.