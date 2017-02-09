Apple CEO Tim Cook waves at the end of an Apple media event in Cupertino, California, U.S. October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Apple Inc (AAPL.O) Chief Executive Tim Cook told Prime Minister Theresa May the company was optimistic about Britain's future after it leaves the European Union, the BBC reported on Thursday.

Cook met May at Downing Street and said he thought the UK would be "just fine" outside the European Union, BBC said.

Apple could not be immediately reached for a comment.

Last year, Apple said it was moving its London headquarters to the landmark Battersea Power Station, a move that was hailed by the government as a sign that major firms are still investing after the Brexit vote.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; editing by Susan Thomas)