Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks in the demonstration room after the Apple event introducing the new iPad in San Francisco, California March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Apple Inc Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook promised on Monday to periodically review the company’s dividend and share repurchase plans but his priority remains product innovation.

In a rare non-earnings teleconference, the CEO who replaced Steve Jobs after the iconic co-founder died in October told analysts the company had a “record” weekend for iPad sales, without elaborating.