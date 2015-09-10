FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China says Apple unit underpaid $71 million in tax in 2013
#Business News
September 10, 2015 / 10:50 AM / 2 years ago

China says Apple unit underpaid $71 million in tax in 2013

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

An Apple logo hangs above the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in the Manhattan borough of New York City, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - A China unit of U.S. tech giant Apple Inc (AAPL.O) underpaid taxes in 2013 by 452 million yuan ($71 million), according to a report from the country’s finance ministry, which comes as China toughens its stance on tax payments by foreign firms.

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) report, dated Sept. 9 but cited by official news agency Xinhua on Thursday, said Apple Computer Trading (Shanghai) Co Ltd had already repaid the taxes as well as paying 65 million yuan in late fees.

The investigation, however, underlines an increasingly hard stance being taken by Beijing against foreign firms underpaying taxes after authorities said in December they would crack down on the practice.

A spokesman for Apple said, “During an audit of our 2013 operations, a difference in interpretation of a tax rule resulted in a balance due, which we paid with interest. We pay all the taxes we owe wherever we do business.”

The finance ministry report said the Apple subsidiary had understated its revenues by 8.8 billion yuan and its costs by 3.4 billion yuan. It had also overstated its profits by 5.4 billion yuan.

China levied around $140 million in back taxes from Microsoft Corp at the end of last year.

($1 = 6.3770 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Writing by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Mark Potter and Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
