Apple says to add two more R&D centers in China

FILE PHOTO: An Apple logo hangs above the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in the Manhattan borough of New York City, July 21, 2015.

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Apple will set up two new research and development centers in Shanghai and Suzhou in China, it said in a statement in its Chinese website on Friday.

Apple said it is adding the two new locations after the two previously announced centers in Beijing and Shenzhen.

It has pledged to invest more than 3.5 billion yuan ($508 million) in research and development in China.

The four centers are expected to open later this year, it said.