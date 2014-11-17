FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Apple's China app store now open for UnionPay card payments
#Technology News
November 17, 2014 / 5:56 AM / 3 years ago

Apple's China app store now open for UnionPay card payments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People queue outside an Apple store to buy the new iPhone 6 and 6 Plus in Beijing November 16, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

BEIJING (Reuters) - Apple Inc’s app store in China now accepts payments made using China’s UnionPay credit and debit cards, the iPhone maker said on Monday, making purchases easier for users in Apple’s second-largest app market.

“The ability to buy apps and make purchases using UnionPay cards has been one of the most requested features from our customers in China,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Internet Software and Services, in a statement.

Apple has tried to drive the adoption of mobile payments on its platforms, but China’s complex banking payment system makes it difficult to carry out any kind of online payment.

Before UnionPay was added, Apple mainly relied on a top-up system for its app store in China, with a 50 yuan ($8.16) minimum value. The UnionPay payment option means money is transferred directly from a bank account for the exact amount of each purchase.

Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
