Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google engage in practices that undermine competition in the smartphone app market, Nikkei said, citing a report by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.
The report looked at how the two U.S. technology giants, as well as others that control platforms through which smartphone applications are sold, use their positions of power to decide what app developers can and cannot do, Nikkei reported. (s.nikkei.com/2cYRX2s)
Restricting what payment methods developers can accept and limiting their pricing freedom may not directly violate Japan's anti-monopoly law, but these practices lead to elimination of competitors, Nikkei reported.
Japan's competition watchdog intends to investigate further and "may choose to conduct on-site inspections if there is sufficient suspicion of regulation breach," Nikkei reported, citing a high-ranking official.
(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
Trending Stories
Editor's Pick
Pictures
Sponsored Topics
Next In Technology News
U.S.-Israeli app testing firm Applause raises $35 million
TEL AVIV U.S.-Israeli Applause said on Wednesday it has raised $35 million in a financing round led by Credit Suisse's Direct Equity Partners and Accenture, bringing its total funding to date to more than $115 million.
Uber debuts self-driving vehicles in landmark Pittsburgh trial
PITTSBURGH When Pittsburgh wakes up on Wednesday morning, some residents will have the choice of going about their day in an Uber that drives itself.
Ford charts cautious path toward self-driving, shared vehicles
DETROIT Ford Motor Co Chief Executive Mark Fields is looking for more deals to advance the automaker's expansion into ride services and autonomous vehicles, but will not rush to match big spending by auto industry rivals, he told Reuters.