Nikkei to remove Toshiba from stock average, add Seiko Epson
TOKYO Nikkei Inc on Monday said it would remove Toshiba Corp from the Nikkei stock average, effective Aug. 1, and add Seiko Epson Corp.
COPENHAGEN Apple Inc will build its second data center in southern Denmark, to be powered entirely by renewable energy, a spokeswoman told Reuters on Monday.
The data center, which is due to begin operations in 2019, will power Apple's online services, including the iTunes Store, App Store, iMessage, Maps and Siri for customers across Europe.
Apple will invest around 6 billion Danish crowns ($920 million) in the project, Danish media reported.
The first data center in Denmark with a price tag of around 850 million euros will begin operations this year.
(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, editing by Louise Heavens)
MUMBAI India's Reliance Jio said on Monday it was investigating claims that personal data of over 100 million of its customers had leaked onto a website, in what may be the first ever large-scale data breach at an Indian telecom operator.