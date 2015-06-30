FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Apple 'assessing next steps' after e-books antitrust ruling
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 30, 2015 / 4:02 PM / 2 years ago

Apple 'assessing next steps' after e-books antitrust ruling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) said Tuesday that it was assessing its next steps after a U.S. court upheld a trial judge’s decision concluding that the iPad maker conspired with five publishers to increase e-book prices.

In a statement issued after the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York handed down its 2-1 decision, the company maintained that it did not conspire to fix e-book prices, as the U.S. Justice Department contends.

“While we want to put this behind us, the case is about principles and values,” Apple said. “We know we did nothing wrong back in 2010 and are assessing next steps.”

Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.