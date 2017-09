WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Apple (AAPL.O) has hundreds of employees working on an electric car project to rival GM (GM.N), Nissan (7201.T) and Tesla (TSLA.O), the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

The paper, quoting people familiar with the matter, said the project was code-named “Titan” and had an initial design of a vehicle resembling a minivan.

It said an Apple spokesman declined to comment.

The Financial Times first reported the story.