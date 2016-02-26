FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Amazon to support Apple on fight over unlocking iPhone
February 26, 2016 / 12:33 AM / 2 years ago

Amazon to support Apple on fight over unlocking iPhone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Employees of Amazon India are seen behind a glass bearing the company's logo inside its office in Bengaluru, India, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) said on Thursday it will support Apple Inc’s (AAPL.O) fight against a magistrate’s order, which requires it to help the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation break into a San Bernardino shooter’s iPhone.

An Amazon spokesman said the company was still working on its “amicus options.”

The online retailer joins Alphabet Inc’s (GOOGL.O) Google, Facebook Inc (FB.O), Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) in voicing support for Apple.

Reporting by Mari Saito

