FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AT&T supports Apple in U.S. iPhone encryption dispute
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 3, 2016 / 7:58 PM / 2 years ago

AT&T supports Apple in U.S. iPhone encryption dispute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A woman looks at her mobile next to AT&T logo during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Albert Gea

(Reuters) - AT&T Inc (T.N) filed a legal brief supporting Apple Inc (AAPL.O) in a high profile fight against the U.S. Justice Department’s bid to unlock an encrypted iPhone belonging to one of the San Bernardino shooters.

The dispute between Apple and the government intensified last month when the Federal Bureau of Investigation obtained a court order requiring Apple to write new software and take other measures to disable passcode protection and allow access to shooter Rizwan Farook’s iPhone.

Apple has argued that such a move would set a dangerous precedent.

Reporting by Dan Levine

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.