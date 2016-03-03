AT&T supports Apple in U.S. iPhone encryption dispute

A woman looks at her mobile next to AT&T logo during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Albert Gea

(Reuters) - AT&T Inc (T.N) filed a legal brief supporting Apple Inc (AAPL.O) in a high profile fight against the U.S. Justice Department’s bid to unlock an encrypted iPhone belonging to one of the San Bernardino shooters.

The dispute between Apple and the government intensified last month when the Federal Bureau of Investigation obtained a court order requiring Apple to write new software and take other measures to disable passcode protection and allow access to shooter Rizwan Farook’s iPhone.

Apple has argued that such a move would set a dangerous precedent.