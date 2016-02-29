FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 29, 2016 / 4:48 PM / 2 years ago

Unlocking iPhone would leave millions exposed, Apple to tell Congress

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Pieces of an iPhone are seen on a repair store in New York, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Unlocking an iPhone used by one of the San Bernardino shooters would leave hundreds of millions of Apple Inc (AAPL.O) device owners vulnerable to cybercriminals and other hackers, the company’s top lawyer is expected to tell U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday.

In written testimony to the U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee released on Monday, Apple General Counsel Bruce Sewell reiterated the tech giant’s stance that the FBI’s request to help access the phone “would set a dangerous precedent for government intrusion on the privacy and safety of its citizens.”

Reporting by Dustin Volz and Susan Heavey; Editing by Eric Beech

