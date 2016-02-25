Apple working on measures to make it harder for government to hack iPhones: NYT

(Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) is said to be developing security measures to make it even harder for the government to break into iPhones, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing people close to the company and security experts.
“Apple engineers have already begun developing new security measures that would make it impossible for the government to break into a locked iPhone using methods similar to those now at the center of a court fight in California,” the Times said.
