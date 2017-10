U.S. President Barack Obama walks back to the Oval Office after participating in a joint press conference with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (not pictured) in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque - RTSA801

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will not address a dispute over encryption between the U.S. Justice Department and Apple Inc (AAPL.O) during a trip to Texas on Friday, Kristie Canegallo, his deputy chief of staff, told reporters on a conference call on Thursday.