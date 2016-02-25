FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Google, Facebook, others plan briefs supporting Apple in iPhone case: sources
#Technology News
February 25, 2016 / 9:23 PM / 2 years ago

Google, Facebook, others plan briefs supporting Apple in iPhone case: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc’s (GOOGL.O) Google, Facebook Inc (FB.O), Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) will all file or sign on to amicus briefs in support of Apple Inc’s (AAPL.O) fight against a magistrate’s order, which requires it to help the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation break into a San Bernardino shooter’s iPhone.

Sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that Google and Facebook would make filings. Microsoft will file a friend-of the-court brief as well, company President Brad Smith said in Congressional testimony Thursday.

Twitter also will sign a brief in support of Apple, Twitter said.

Reporting by Joseph Menn and Deborah Todd; Editing by Richard Chang

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
